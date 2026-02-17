Bad Bunny Achieves First Solo Billboard 100 Triumph with ‘DtMF’

Bad Bunny continues to break records and captivate audiences worldwide, making a significant mark on the music scene. The Puerto Rican artist has achieved a new milestone with his first solo Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, courtesy of his track “DtMF.” This latest achievement further cements Bad Bunny’s status as a leading force in the industry, following his remarkable performances at the 2026 Grammys and the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny’s rise to Number One with “DtMF” on the Billboard Hot 100 is a testament to his evolving artistry and widespread appeal. Although he previously reached the top in 2018 as a collaborator on Cardi B’s “I Like It,” this marks his first solo venture reaching the pinnacle. Over the years, Bad Bunny has accumulated 14 Top 10 entries, establishing himself as the Latin artist with the most appearances on the chart.

This remarkable feat follows a historic week for the artist, where he became the first to win the Album of the Year Grammy for a Spanish-language album and headlined a Spanish show during the Super Bowl halftime. Following these successes, “DtMF” surged to Number Ten on the Hot 100, as Bad Bunny’s music experienced significant streaming increases across platforms.

“DtMF,” initially released as part of his diverse album Debí Tirar Más Fotos in January 2025, touched Number Two before rising to the top spot. In addition to “DtMF,” Bad Bunny has three other tracks in the Top 10, including “Baile Inolvidable,” “Nuevayol,” and his hit “Tití Me Preguntó.”

According to Luminate, Bad Bunny’s music garnered 99.6 million on-demand U.S. streams on February 9, following his captivating Super Bowl performance, marking a 175% surge from the previous week. This increase followed a 117% spike after the 2026 Grammys, with “DtMF” leading the streams at 10.4 million.

“DtMF” is distinguished by its modern take on plena, a traditional Puerto Rican genre, becoming the first plena song to top the Hot 100. The track is one of Bad Bunny’s most reflective works, emphasizing the importance of living in the moment. In a Rolling Stone interview, he expressed, “Sometimes there are these moments I live through, and I enjoy them, but I didn’t take any photos.” He continued, “It has a lot of meaning in terms of wishing I had seized certain moments. That’s the idea: enjoying the moment when I could and valuing memories.”