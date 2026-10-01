Bryon Noem Opens Up About His Marriage's Unexpected End

Bryon Noem is making his thoughts known following the recent news of his divorce from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after 34 years of marriage. The 56-year-old has expressed his sadness over the end of their union and hopes to reach a private and amicable agreement, as conveyed by his attorney, Tim Bottum.

Expressing His Feelings

“Bryon is saddened that the marriage is ending,” Bottum stated in an interview with TMZ on September 30. The statement reflects Bryon’s hope for a dignified resolution to the separation.

Allegations of Double Life

In light of the divorce, Bryon was faced with allegations suggesting he may have been leading a double life while married to Kristi. These claims were fueled by the publication of photographs appearing to show him dressed in women’s clothing and wearing fake breasts by the Daily Mail on March 31. The attorney indicated that if court proceedings become necessary, Bryon is prepared to share his perspective on these allegations truthfully.

Focusing on Family