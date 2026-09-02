Brooks Nader Shines with Stunning Aquamarine and Diamond Toe Ring

Brooks Nader is turning heads with her latest jewelry reveal, showcasing an exquisite aquamarine and diamond toe ring that has fans buzzing. As the summer sun sets on her vacation adventures, Nader offered a glimpse of her stunning new accessory on her Instagram Story.

A Jewel Fit for Summer

In a post dated August 31, Nader, the star of Love Thy Nader, shared a snapshot that highlighted her stylish left foot, adorned with a pink pedicure. The ring, which sits elegantly on her second toe, features a large, emerald-cut aquamarine stone surrounded by diamond side stones, all set on a sleek silver-toned band. She simply captioned the image with “Oui,” leaving her followers impressed by the eye-catching piece.

Goodbye to Summer Adventures

Her post not only flaunted her fashionable toe bling but also served as a bittersweet farewell to her summer. Nader expressed her mixed emotions by sharing a photo of her coordinating luggage, accompanied by several sobbing emojis. She captioned this image, “Euro summer over. backkkkk to zeee grind,” indicating a transition from vacation relaxation to her bustling routine.

Upcoming Events and Embracing Natural Beauty

Nader is set to dive back into her hectic schedule with a notable appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Practical Magic 2 on the same day she revealed her new toe ring. Joining her for the event was her sister, Grace Ann Nader. During the premiere, Brooks celebrated her journey towards embracing a more natural appearance, hinting at her ongoing personal growth.