Bronx Wentz, 17, Pursues His Passion for Music in School

Ashlee Simpson is seeing the musical talents of her family come to life, particularly through her son Bronx, who has announced his plans to study music as he prepares to transition into adulthood. The 17-year-old, son of Simpson and her ex-husband Pete Wentz, is set to turn 18 on November 20 and is ready to follow in the footsteps of his talented parents.

A Proud Mother and Musician

During an exclusive interview with E! News at an Alice + Olivia breast cancer awareness event on October 16, Simpson shared her excitement about Bronx’s upcoming milestone. “I’m about to be a mom of an 18-year-old, which is just so wild,” she expressed. “A lot of my kids love music, especially my oldest.”

Bronx’s Musical Journey

As Bronx embarks on his collegiate journey, Simpson is thrilled to support him in his aspirations. “He plans to study music, and we’ll see where that takes him,” she noted. The pride resonating in her voice was palpable as she added, “I’m so proud of him, and I love that boy.”

Family Harmony

Bronx is not the only one in the family tapping into the musical legacy. Simpson, who is also a mother of two younger children, Jagger, 11, and Ziggy, 5, with her husband Evan Ross, is busy in the studio herself. “I have been in the studio working on music. I cannot wait for next year,” she said, hinting at new projects on the horizon. “I feel like it’ll be coming out sooner than you know and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been working hard on it.”