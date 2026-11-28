Brittany Mahomes is sharing her thoughts on a controversial call during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-15 Thanksgiving defeat to the Buffalo Bills, using her social media platform to express her frustration with the officiating. As the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany was vocal about her disappointment, particularly regarding an overturned call in the fourth quarter involving wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Brittany’s Reaction on Social Media

Following the game, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to vent, posting, “HAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE. Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us.” Her strong words reflected her disbelief over the officiating, particularly regarding the interpretation of what constitutes a catch.

The Controversial Call

The incident that drew Brittany’s ire involved Rice’s attempt to secure a catch, which was ultimately ruled incomplete after the ball hit the turf as he was tackled by Bills player Amani Hooker. Brittany further expressed her frustration, stating, “Not sure what an actual catch is after that | guess? I don’t wanna hear s–t anymore from anyone.” This sentiment clearly indicated her strong belief that the officials had misjudged the play.

Looking Ahead