Brittany Mahomes is sharing her thoughts on a controversial call during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-15 Thanksgiving defeat to the Buffalo Bills, using her social media platform to express her frustration with the officiating. As the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany was vocal about her disappointment, particularly regarding an overturned call in the fourth quarter involving wide receiver Rashee Rice.
Brittany’s Reaction on Social Media
Following the game, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to vent, posting, “HAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE. Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us.” Her strong words reflected her disbelief over the officiating, particularly regarding the interpretation of what constitutes a catch.
The Controversial Call
The incident that drew Brittany’s ire involved Rice’s attempt to secure a catch, which was ultimately ruled incomplete after the ball hit the turf as he was tackled by Bills player Amani Hooker. Brittany further expressed her frustration, stating, “Not sure what an actual catch is after that | guess? I don’t wanna hear s–t anymore from anyone.” This sentiment clearly indicated her strong belief that the officials had misjudged the play.
Looking Ahead
As Brittany anticipates the arrival of her fourth child with Patrick, her public reactions continue to keep fans engaged not only with her family life but also with the highs and lows of the Chiefs’ season. The Mahomes family remains deeply connected to Kansas City’s football scene, and Brittany’s candid opinions are a testament to her passion for the game.