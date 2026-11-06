Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride’s ‘G.I. Joe’ Arrives in 2028

Exciting developments are on the horizon for fans of action and horror films, with Paramount Pictures making significant announcements regarding two highly anticipated projects. Danny McBride’s reimagining of the “G.I. Joe” franchise, featuring Bradley Cooper, is set to hit theaters in 2028, while the next installment of the “Paranormal Activity” series has been delayed to a Halloween release in 2027.

McBride to Direct G.I. Joe Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper

Paramount confirmed on Friday that the “G.I. Joe” movie, directed by Danny McBride, will be released widely on October 20, 2028. This new installment will breathe fresh life into the iconic franchise that originated from the Hasbro toy line and has expanded into comic books, animated series, and three previous live-action films. The screenplay is a collaborative effort by McBride, Jeff Fradley, and John Carcieri. Bradley Cooper is set to portray Duke, one of the franchise’s most revered characters, although further plot details have not yet been disclosed. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Zev Foreman, representing Hasbro Entertainment.

New Paranormal Activity Film Scheduled for Halloween 2027

In addition to the “G.I. Joe” updates, Paramount and the newly renamed Blumhouse Atomic announced that the next “Paranormal Activity” film has been rescheduled for release in the Halloween corridor, with a debut date now set for October 22, 2027. This marks a change from its previous date of May 21. Directed by Ian Tuason, the film stars Chase Yi, Sonia Mena, and Maya Da Costa. The original “Paranormal Activity,” created by Oren Peli, garnered nearly $194 million globally, making it one of the most successful films in cinema history. The found-footage horror franchise has since expanded to seven installments, collectively grossing over $900 million worldwide.

Expanding IP Portfolio Amidst Studio Consolidation