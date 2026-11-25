The long-standing legal dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has reached a resolution, marking the end of a contentious chapter in their post-marital relationship. The actors, who were once a Hollywood power couple and remain entwined due to their shared investments and family, have settled their disagreements concerning the sale of their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Settlement Details

Representatives for both Jolie and Pitt announced the settlement on November 25, stating, “We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further. Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.” This statement reflects a mutual desire to keep future discussions private as they move forward.

Background of the Dispute

The legal battle dates back to 2022 when Pitt initiated proceedings against Jolie over the alleged sale of her stake in Chateau Miraval, a property they purchased together in 2008. This estate holds sentimental value for the couple, having been the setting for their 2014 wedding. Pitt’s lawsuit claimed that they had an agreement not to sell their respective shares to outside parties without the other’s consent. However, he discovered in October 2021 that Jolie had sold her interest to Tenute del Mondo, a company linked to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

Conclusion