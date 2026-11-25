As Black Friday approaches, savvy shoppers are poised to take advantage of incredible deals not only on electronics and fashion but also on streaming services. This year’s Black Friday promises substantial discounts across many popular platforms, providing an excellent opportunity for subscribers to save on their streaming bills for the entire year.

Streamlined Savings for the Winter Months

For several years now, streaming services, including HBO Max and Peacock, have offered significant discounts on subscription plans during Black Friday. These deals often provide reductions on monthly fees for the first year, making it a perfect time for those considering joining a new streaming service or re-subscribing with a new email to access the discounts. With the cold winter months ahead, it’s an ideal time for cozy binge-watching sessions.

Outstanding Black Friday Streaming Deals

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best streaming deals available this Black Friday. This selection includes enticing sign-up discounts and free trial offers, valid through Black Friday and most continuing through Cyber Monday. However, these offers may not last long, so it’s wise to act quickly. HBO Max — 50% off Basic With Ads HBO Max has long been one of the more expensive streaming options, but this Black Friday, you can secure HBO Max Basic With Ads for just $5.49 per month for the first 12 months, representing a 50% discount. Note that the Standard and Premium tiers are not on sale. Disney+ and Hulu — up to 61% off The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is a perennial favorite among streaming fans, and this year, discounts just got better. Subscribers can now access the ad-supported plan for $4.99/month for the first 12 months (a 62% savings) or opt for the ad-free version at $14.99/month (32% off). Paramount+ — up to 79% off Paramount+ is offering one of the steepest Black Friday discounts, with both plan options available for just $2.99 a month for the first two months. This represents a staggering 79% off the Premium plan and 66% off the Essential plan. Peacock — up to 66% off Peacock is also rolling out generous deals on its plans, with the ad-supported Select plan discounted to $2.99 a month for two months (67% off) and the ad-free Premium plan available for $8.99 a month for two months (30% off). DirecTV — up to 47% off If you seek a comprehensive live TV and on-demand service, DirecTV presents discounts across all its packages alongside a five-day free trial—making it a compelling option this Black Friday. Apple TV — 50% off Apple TV is inviting new subscribers to take advantage of their first six months at just $6.99/month, effectively cutting the regular price in half. Fubo — up to 30% off Fubo is known for its focus on sports and live events, and this Black Friday, new subscribers can receive a five-day free trial plus up to $30 off their first month’s bill. STARZ Annual — 83% off STARZ is enticing users with a remarkable offer this Black Friday—get an entire year’s subscription for just $12, the equivalent of one month’s bill, down from the regular price of $69.99/year. Proton VPN — 70% off When it comes to accessing content beyond local restrictions, a reliable VPN such as Proton VPN is essential. Currently, it offers a hefty 70% off for its one-year plan, priced at $2.99.