Boy Erased Author Reflects on Supreme Court’s Gay Therapy Verdict

The recent Supreme Court ruling, which limits states’ ability to ban conversion therapy for minors, has left many in shock and dismay. Among the most vocal critics is Garrard Conley, the author of Boy Erased, who has openly expressed his deep disappointment with the decision. This article explores Conley’s reactions and reflections on the court’s ruling, examining the implications on those who have been subjected to conversion therapy. The main keyword extracted from the topic is “Supreme Court Gay Conversion Therapy Ruling”.

The Memoir That Broke Silence

When Garrard Conley published his memoir Boy Erased in 2016, it shed light on the harrowing experience of undergoing conversion therapy. As the son of a Baptist pastor in Arkansas, Conley faced an ultimatum at 19: participate in a church-run program aimed at “curing” his homosexuality or risk losing his family. This story, which seemed like a relic from a bygone era, resonated deeply with many.

The memoir reveals a system rooted in confession and psychological manipulation, where participants were compelled to fabricate sexual histories and memorize Bible verses as punishment. The program, Love in Action, subjected participants to exercises that involved confronting imagined parental figures with intense emotional outbursts.

The Hollywood Connection and Advocacy

Conley’s memoir drew wider attention when it was adapted into a feature film in 2018, directed by Joel Edgerton. The film amplified Conley’s advocacy against conversion therapy, contributing to legislative efforts to ban the practice in several states. Following the Supreme Court Gay Conversion Therapy Ruling, Conley’s reaction underscores the emotional and mental toll that such rulings can impose on survivors and advocates alike.

A Disturbing Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court’s 8-1 decision, which treats conversion therapy as protected speech, struck Conley as deeply humiliating. Despite anticipating the ruling, seeing it in print triggered feelings of invalidation, as if his work had been deemed unnecessary. Conley’s mother poignantly remarked, “What happened to you was speech. And speech does harm — especially from people you put your trust in.”

Conley’s critique goes further, challenging the court’s framing of the issue as a matter of free speech rather than medical regulation. The decision’s logic, he argues, suggests an unsettling willingness to debate the identity of LGBTQ+ individuals as a belief issue rather than a scientific truth, contributing to the emotional weight of the ruling.

Reflecting on Painful Experiences

Conley has carefully described his conversion therapy experience as a form of “torture.” The insistence of licensed professionals that one’s identity is false can close off possibilities, leaving individuals feeling trapped. He emphasizes that conversion therapy’s harm is not just in conversation but in the refusal to accept these identities as valid and whole.

The Supreme Court Gay Conversion Therapy Ruling has reverberated deeply with those like Conley, driving home the persistent challenges in the fight against conversion therapy and for the recognition of LGBTQ+ rights. Conley’s reflections remind us of the continuing need for awareness and advocacy against practices that undermine human dignity.