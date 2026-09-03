Boost Your Hair Growth with Nutrafol: Labor Day Discounts

As the seasons change, it’s the perfect time to refresh your hair care routine and embrace a journey towards longer, thicker hair. Nutrafol is currently offering a fantastic deal that can help you achieve your hair goals just in time for fall.

Unbeatable Savings on Nutrafol Hair Serum

Nutrafol’s bestselling hair serum is now at a remarkable 25% off, reducing the price to just $36.75 per bottle. This serum is microbiome-friendly and harnesses proprietary ashwagandha exosomes, offering several noteworthy benefits, including:

Strengthening the skin barrier

Visibly reducing hair breakage

Providing immediate hydration to the scalp

Minimizing hair shedding

Replenishing nutrients at the scalp level

Enhance Your Hair Care Routine

To maximize your hair health, consider completing your regimen with Nutrafol’s shampoo, conditioner, and mask, all of which are currently on sale as well. Together, these products support a healthy scalp and improve the overall quality of your hair.

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