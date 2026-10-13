Boo from Monsters, Inc. Celebrates 30 with Heartwarming Post

Mary Gibbs, the voice behind the beloved character Boo in Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., recently celebrated her 30th birthday, marking three decades filled with cherished memories from her iconic role. Gibbs, who lent her voice to the adorable young girl, recalls her time in the studio vividly, fondly mentioning a unique magnetic fish game that featured fish opening their mouths. “I have a vivid memory of playing that in the studio,” she shared during a May episode of the Daddies podcast.

Behind the Scenes of Monsters, Inc.

Despite those cherished moments, Gibbs pointed out that the voice cast had limited interaction during the film’s production. “We avoided a 2319 and were in our own recording studio at different timeslots,” she explained. The first time she met her co-stars was at the premiere of the film, a thrilling yet nerve-wracking experience. “There’s a bunch of cameras and everyone’s there and I remember I got really scared and Billy Crystal recognized that,” she recalled. Crystal, aiming to ease her anxiety, pulled her aside for a comforting chat and famously picked her up to carry her down the red carpet.

A Lasting Impact

Though her memories of recording may not fill up a scream canister, Gibbs is deeply grateful for the lasting impact Monsters, Inc. has had on her life. In a 2021 interview with Newsweek, she reflected on her experiences, saying, “Growing up being a part of that movie, it’s been really awesome. I’m not one to just introduce myself as Boo, but when people do find out, especially after they know me for a little bit, it definitely blows people’s minds.”

Embracing New Experiences

Today, Gibbs enjoys connecting with fans, particularly at Comic Cons, where she treasures the opportunities to meet people and share her experiences. She said, “My favorite part is doing Comic Cons, and just meeting people in my day-to-day life.” As she embarks on this new chapter, her journey from child star to beloved public figure continues to inspire many.