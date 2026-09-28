Peacock Announces Release Date for Minions & Monsters

Fans of the beloved Minions franchise have something to look forward to this fall. “Minions & Monsters” is set to be available for streaming on Peacock starting October 28. The film marks the seventh installment in the “Despicable Me” series, which first captivated audiences in 2010.

The Storyline and Setting

Released in theaters on July 1, the latest movie is directed by series co-creator Pierre Coffin and Patrick Delage. Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1920s Hollywood, “Minions & Monsters” explores the evolving landscape of the film industry as it transitions to sound. However, chaos ensues when the Minions inadvertently release monsters into the world, highlighting their unique language challenges as nobody can understand Minionese.

Voice Cast and Hollywood References

The voice cast boasts an impressive lineup featuring Allison Janney, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, and Trey Parker, known for co-creating “South Park.” Notably, legendary filmmaker George Lucas also makes an appearance in the film. “Minions & Monsters” includes several nods to classic films, from “Citizen Kane” to “The Blob,” and pays tribute to old Hollywood when the character Max, voiced by Christoph Waltz, calls out Minion names that reflect renowned directors like Federico Fellini and Erich von Stroheim.

Franchise Milestones

Before this latest adventure, Minions fans were treated to the spinoff “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” released in 2022, and they can eagerly anticipate “Despicable Me 4,” scheduled for 2024. The franchise initially began with the original “Despicable Me,” where Steve Carell voiced the supervillain Gru. Remarkably, the “Despicable Me” movies have become the first animated franchise to surpass $5 billion in global box office revenue.

The Minionese Language