Bodhi Rae Breathnach Joins UTA Following 'Sense and Sensibility' Success

Bodhi Rae Breathnach, the rising Irish-English talent who garnered attention for her role in Chloe Zhao’s acclaimed film “Hamnet,” has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for representation in the United States. This milestone comes just in time for the young actress’s latest project, a fresh adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, “Sense and Sensibility.”

Upcoming Projects and Collaborations

In “Sense and Sensibility,” directed by Georgia Oakley and supported by Focus Features and Working Title, the 15-year-old Breathnach portrays Margaret Dashwood. She shares the screen with a talented ensemble that includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, George MacKay, and Fiona Shaw. The film, which opened to positive reviews in the UK on September 25, is set for a domestic release on October 16.

A Promising Start

Breathnach’s foray into acting began with her appearance in the British series “The Capture,” and she recently co-starred with Jason Statham in the action-thriller “Shelter,” released earlier this year by Black Bear. Statham praised her talent, remarking, “She’s very talented, I think we’re going to see a lot of her.”

Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Breathnach will work with acclaimed director Robert Eggers in “Werwulf,” alongside an impressive cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Ralph Ineson, and Willem Dafoe, with a scheduled release in December. Additionally, she has just completed filming the lead role of Marjorie in Fifth Season’s adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s novel “A Head Full of Ghosts,” directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, which features Creed-Miles, Rebecca Hall, and David Harbour.

Representation and Support