Willem Dafoe Calls for Diverse Box Office Releases to Thrive

Willem Dafoe graced the Zurich Film Festival to present the opening night film “Tenzing,” where he shared insights on the impressive $4.76 billion U.S. summer box office of 2026. He highlighted the significance of experiencing the Jennifer Peedom epic in cinemas. The film, which captivated the Zurich audience last night, is set for a limited theatrical release in the U.S. starting on October 9, followed by its global streaming debut on Apple TV on October 16.

Box Office Insights from Dafoe

Reflecting on the record-breaking summer, Dafoe remarked, “The only problem is that the audience comes mainly from three, four huge movies.” This surge in box office revenue has been largely fueled by mega-hits such as Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” While he acknowledged a few smaller films that perform well, he expressed a desire for a broader distribution of audiences across varied cinematic offerings.

A Versatile Career

Dafoe’s career uniquely straddles the divide between blockbuster attractions and indie favorites. He first appeared in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” in 2002, and has since collaborated with celebrated filmmakers like Sean Baker, Wes Anderson, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Robert Eggers. His extensive repertoire exemplifies his ability to navigate both commercial and critical landscapes in the film industry.

Journey into Comic Book Movies

Speaking about his venture into the comic book realm, Dafoe noted how he entered the genre at a pivotal moment, explaining, “When I was proposed this role, some of my friends were like: ‘Are you kidding? Are you going to play this green guy? That’s not cool! That sounds like a terrible movie!’” While he initially lacked enthusiasm for comic books, he was drawn in by Raimi’s vision, stating, “I saw his attachment to it and saw how he saw it. I liked him so much that he really is what got me into it.” Dafoe relished the creative opportunities that came with being part of this genre.

The Green Goblin Legacy

Despite his impressive filmography, Dafoe acknowledged that the character of Green Goblin remains a significant marker of his career. “To this day, the most consistent point of recognition from audiences is probably the Green Goblin,” he admitted. “For better or for worse,” he continued, but he expressed gratitude for his diverse projects that prevent him from being defined solely by this role.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Experience

Dafoe enjoyed his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly during his return as Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He humorously remarked, “They’re part of cinema. They are right up there with Bela Tarr,” underscoring the integral role of such films in the broader cinematic landscape.

Exploring “Tenzing”

“Tenzing” tells the inspiring story of the first-ever ascent of Mount Everest by climbers Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary, portrayed by Genden Phuntsok and Tom Hiddleston respectively. In the film, Dafoe takes on the role of Colonel John Hunt, the leader of the 1953 British expedition team. He shared insights about the challenges faced while filming on real mountains at high altitudes, stating, “We had to be very careful.” Dafoe described the rigorous safety protocols in place to protect the cast, emphasizing that nature itself poses the biggest challenges, saying, “Nature is the biggest partner you’ll have because it tells you what you have to do.” He reflected on the authenticity of the experience, noting that the physical demands of shooting in such environments added depth to the portrayal of the story.