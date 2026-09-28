Bob Chapek Reveals Heartbreak Over Bob Iger's Actions at Disney

Bob Chapek‘s journey at Disney took a dramatic turn when he was appointed CEO in February 2020, following the tenure of Bob Iger, his longtime mentor. What was anticipated as the culmination of years of dedication quickly unraveled, leading to Chapek’s dismissal in November 2022, just months into a post-pandemic recovery for the entertainment giant. Iger’s return to the CEO position was swift, and now, as Chapek prepares to release his memoir, “Behind the Castle Walls,” on Sept. 29, he does not hold back in attributing his ouster to Iger’s alleged unwillingness to relinquish control.

Claims of Undermining from Within

In his memoir, Chapek suggests that Iger orchestrated a three-year campaign to undermine his leadership, stating, “I’d never expected to endure a drawn-out, purposeful undoing of my leadership.” He mentions Iger 121 times throughout the 272-page book, arguing that the former CEO played a pivotal role in his dismissal. Representatives for both Iger and Disney have not commented on these claims.

Chapek expresses disappointment about the manner of his exit rather than anger, describing his emotional journey post-dismissal as one of healing and reflection. “I think I was angry for the first year or so, and again, with time comes a little bit of perspective,” he stated. He notes that, although he made mistakes during his tenure, he did not believe any warranted the board’s drastic action.

A Complex Legacy

Throughout his conversation, Chapek reflects on several challenging episodes during his CEO role, such as handling controversies surrounding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and the legal dispute with Scarlett Johansson over the simultaneous release of “Black Widow.” He asserts that the content decisions which led to significant losses were made prior to his reign, when Iger was still in charge. “Those content decisions that led to that cost in that quarter were generated three, four years earlier,” he explains.

Regarding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Chapek acknowledges that he faced considerable backlash from not publicly addressing the issue sooner, ultimately admitting that he initially adopted a stance that some viewed as backtracking. He adds, “I think what I did originally was the appropriate course of action for the Walt Disney Company, not necessarily my own personal beliefs.”

Thoughts on Leadership Changes

On the topic of leadership transitions, Chapek has expressed his support for Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s new CEO, describing him as an excellent executive who possesses both business acumen and a personal touch. “Josh is an excellent executive. He has a nice combination of business savvy and business acumen,” Chapek said, indicating that D’Amaro was consistently on his succession list during his time at parks and leadership roles.

Reflecting on the criticisms concerning his grasp of the entertainment side of Disney, Chapek points out that this narrative began shortly after Iger’s return as CEO. “If you go back to the original announcement where I was made CEO, it said that Bob Iger would continue to retain control over creative product,” he stated, suggesting that he was never fully in charge of that aspect.

Regrets and Future Endeavors

As he looks ahead, Chapek is exploring new ventures. His current engagements include advising private equity businesses and creative projects such as producing a musical titled “Midnight” by Todrick Hall, set to premiere in New York. He also emphasizes his involvement with an AI company, NinjaTech AI, which he describes excitedly, highlighting its innovative capabilities.

Despite his new endeavors, Chapek admits he feels a sense of loss regarding his connection to Disney. He expresses disappointment over how the company is attempting to “erase” his legacy, mentioning the removal of a plaque commemorating his achievements. “The company’s timeline has been edited since I left to remove me in my time as CEO… It’s got to be a symbiotic thing where I show love, they show love,” he remarked.