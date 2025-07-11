Blue Finch Films Unveils Thrillers ‘In a Cold Vein’ and ‘Blockhead’

In a significant move for genre cinema, Blue Finch Films has secured international sales rights for two eagerly anticipated titles set to premiere at FrightFest 2025: Eric Owen’s suspenseful thriller “In a Cold Vein” and Matt Harlock’s gripping narrative “Blockhead.” These acquisitions expand Blue Finch Films’ slate, underscoring their commitment to innovative storytelling and genre-defying cinema. This acquisition positions both films for a successful launch, enhancing Blue Finch Films’ role as a leading distributor in the genre market.

Eric Owen’s Thrilling Return with “In a Cold Vein”

Eric Owen, known for his dual talents as a filmmaker and musician in the rock duo Black Pistol Fire, returns with his second feature, “In a Cold Vein.” This intense thriller follows a professional criminal who must uncover the identity of his would-be assassin while safeguarding his family. With Evan Gamble — famed for his role in “American Sniper” — leading the cast, the film promises a riveting narrative full of suspense and intrigue.

Owen expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Blue Finch Films, stating, “I’m so excited to be partnering with the folks at Blue Finch, whose body of work speaks for itself.” He describes the film as a tightly packed emotional ride, showcasing a unique blend of thriller subgenres: survival, noir, and revenge, all within a single 24-hour timeline.

Matt Harlock’s “Blockhead” Ventures into Creative Chaos

Marking his debut in narrative features, Matt Harlock is set to captivate audiences with “Blockhead.” The film’s plot revolves around a struggling novelist whose desperate search for inspiration unleashes chaos when his life intertwines with a volatile decorator. It stars Danny Horn and Joe Sims, delivering deeply engaging performances that blur the lines between reality and fiction.

Produced under Halflife Films in collaboration with Mint Cake and xFilm, Harlock describes the project as an exploration of the darker sides of creativity. “We are so excited to be working with the Blue Finch team again – our perfect genre partners for this crazy spiral into the depths of creative insanity,” Harlock shared.

Strengthening Blue Finch Films’ Genre Portfolio

With these acquisitions, Blue Finch Films continues to bolster an impressive array of genre films, which already includes “Hold The Fort,” “Hellcat,” and the SXSW sci-fi selection “Redux Redux.” As these new films prepare for their debut at FrightFest, Blue Finch Films strengthens its reputation for curating bold, genre-defying content.

Both “In a Cold Vein” and “Blockhead” will make their world premiere during FrightFest, running from August 21-25, offering audiences a first glimpse at these thrilling cinematic adventures.