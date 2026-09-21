Blue Finch Films Secures Global Rights for 'The Dark Gets In'

Blue Finch Films has secured worldwide sales rights for “The Dark Gets In,” a supernatural thriller directed by Sean Hogan, which is set to premiere at Beyond Fest later this month. This film delves into the chilling intersection of true crime and the supernatural, appealing to both thriller aficionados and documentarians alike.

Plot Overview

The narrative revolves around a documentary crew investigating the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. What they initially expect to be a straightforward inquiry quickly spirals into a web of darker and more bizarre occurrences than they had anticipated. Hogan expertly weaves the story, leveraging the audience’s fascination with the true crime documentary format before plunging them into uncharted supernatural waters.

Creative Team

Sean Hogan, recognized for his earlier work in “The Devil’s Business,” not only directed but also penned the screenplay for this gripping tale. The film is produced by Evrim Ersoy, known for “In a Cold Vein,” with several executive producers including Paul Goodwin, Nick Harwood, Jim Hinson, Mike Chapman, and Fatima Hayward contributing to the project.

Director’s Vision

In a statement, Hogan shared insights regarding the film’s conception: “‘The Dark Gets In’ is based upon an idea I had several years ago, but it wasn’t until I hit upon the notion of telling it in a true crime mockumentary format that it finally found its proper expression. We set out to make a film that initially felt very real and disturbing, but would eventually reveal itself to be something far more horrifying than the sort of story you typically see in such documentaries. The end result is, I hope, a mixture of tragedy and tension and slow-burning dread, and I’m excited to see how audiences respond to its many shocks and surprises.”

Producer’s Perspective

Ersoy, who previously collaborated with Hogan on “To Fire You Come At Last,” emphasized the unique qualities of “The Dark Gets In.” He remarked, “After the success of ‘To Fire You Come At Last,’ another opportunity to work with Sean was only natural – and with ‘The Dark Gets In,’ he has crafted a singularly unique film that delivers on the promise of its eerie atmosphere and will hopefully scare audiences around the world with its unique blend of the supernatural and true crime.”

Blue Finch Films’ Sales Slate