Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Contract Shocks with Salary Details

Blake Lively‘s involvement in the adaptation of “It Ends With Us” has drawn significant attention, particularly around her contract and potential pay. Recent legal developments add another layer to the unfolding drama. Key players in the film industry, including Baldoni, Wayfarer, and others, have filed a substantial lawsuit against The New York Times following an article that sparked controversy. The complexities of Lively’s contract and the allegations of a smear campaign against her are now at the center of this high-profile case.

Details of the Lawsuit

On December 31, 2024, a $250 million lawsuit was filed by Baldoni, Wayfarer, Heath, Sarowitz, Nathan, TAG, Abel, RWA Communications, Wallace, and Street Relations against The New York Times. The suit accuses the publication of libel, false light invasion of privacy, promissory fraud, and breach of an implied-in-fact contract regarding an article that claimed the plaintiffs were behind a retaliatory smear against Blake Lively. The article had reportedly been based on Lively’s concerns about alleged misconduct on the film’s set.

Disputed Claims and Allegations

The lawsuit, accessed by E!, asserts that the article was “false” and heavily reliant on an unverified account from Lively’s side. It states, “Despite its claim to have ‘reviewed these along with other documents[,] the Times relied almost entirely on Lively’s unverified and self-serving narrative,” and alleged that the messages referenced were misrepresented. The plaintiffs argue that Lively herself allegedly engaged in a smear campaign, contrary to the article’s claims. Lively, however, firmly denies these allegations.

The New York Times’ Response

In defense, The New York Times has expressed its intention to “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.” Emphasizing the integrity of their reporting, the publication stated, “The role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead. Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.” Their commitment to journalistic standards remains steadfast amid the legal battle.

This legal wrangle not only highlights the tensions surrounding Blake Lively’s “It Ends With Us” draft contract and potential pay but also underscores the challenges faced by media outlets in navigating complex narratives within the entertainment industry.