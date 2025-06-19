Judge Orders Blake Lively to Share Taylor Swift Texts

In a surprising turn of events within Hollywood legal circles, the latest ruling concerning the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case has captured attention. Central to this case is the directive for Blake Lively to provide text messages she exchanged with Taylor Swift. The keyword "Blake Lively must hand over Taylor Swift texts to Justin Baldoni" stands out in this unfolding legal drama. This ruling reveals an intricate layer to the ongoing disputes surrounding the set of the film It Ends With Us.

Judge’s Decision on Text Messages

Recently, a judge decided that Blake Lively must hand over Taylor Swift texts to Justin Baldoni. These messages reportedly contain discussions about the film’s set environment. The ruling highlighted that these communications could be pivotal in substantiating Lively’s claims of harassment and retaliation. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman stated, “Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints… the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film… are reasonably tailored to discover information…”

Legal Maneuvers and Subpoenas

The case took an interesting turn when Baldoni’s legal team retracted a subpoena against Swift amid their ongoing legal skirmish with Lively. However, Lively moved to protect her communications with Swift by filing a protective order against such requests, further complicating the narrative. Conversely, Judge Liman’s ruling disregards any claim that these requests are merely public relations maneuvers.

Previous Legal Battles

Before the issue of whether Blake Lively must hand over Taylor Swift texts to Justin Baldoni arose, there were significant developments. Judge Liman had previously dismissed Baldoni’s substantial lawsuits against Lively and associated parties, including a separate case against *The New York Times*. The publication had earlier released a story with allegations against Baldoni, escalating tensions.

Public Reactions and Statements

Amid this unfolding drama, a spokesperson for Lively criticized continued attempts to involve Taylor Swift, suggesting it was a ploy to divert focus from the legal dismissals Baldoni faced. Despite these allegations, the judge maintained that discovering relevant communications outweighed concerns over potential public relations narratives.

This development ensures that the case remains in the spotlight, as the industry and public await further revelations stemming from the texts between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.