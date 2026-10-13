Black Bear Purchases Unique Love Triangle Comedy Script

In an exciting development for the film industry, Black Bear has secured the rights to an untitled comedy spec script from the promising writing duo Cassidy Alla and Read Masino, as exclusively reported by Variety.

Plot Overview

The film centers on a humorous yet poignant narrative where a mother and daughter unintentionally begin dating the same man. As each family member grapples with personal crossroads in love and life, they must navigate the chaotic aftermath of this unexpected love triangle.

Meet the Writers

Cassidy Alla and Read Masino, both striving towards their feature film breakthroughs, previously collaborated on a project in development at Netflix, with Berlanti/Schechter Productions and director Nahnatchka Khan, known for her work on “Totally Killer.” The dynamic duo met while working as assistants at Apatow Productions, where they laid the groundwork for their writing careers.

Masino gained experience as a writers’ assistant on noteworthy projects such as Amazon’s “Spider-Noir,” Apple’s “Brothers,” and “The Muppet Show.” Meanwhile, Alla honed her skills under the guidance of Justin Noble, co-creator of “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Black Bear’s Vision

Michael Heimler, Partner and President of Production & Operations at Black Bear, expressed his enthusiasm about the script, stating, “This script is one of the funniest and most poignant scripts we have seen in years about romance, family, and the dysfunction so often associated with both. Cassidy and Read are two of the most exciting voices we’ve read in some time, and we can’t wait to bring this story to life.”

Writers’ Statement

In a joint statement, Alla and Masino shared their excitement about the project: “We had so much fun writing this chaotic comedy about a family (not to be confused with a family comedy) and couldn’t ask for a better partner on this project than Black Bear.”

About Black Bear

Black Bear, which launched its distribution arm in 2025, has produced several notable films, including “Train Dreams,” “Sing Sing,” and “The Imitation Game.” The studio’s upcoming slate features intriguing titles such as “Honeymoon / Funeral,” starring Rebecca Ferguson, Greta Lee, and Carrie Coon; “Wicker,” with Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, and Peter Dinklage; and Guy Ritchie’s “Wife and Dog,” featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike.

Industry Representation