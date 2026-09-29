Dan Cohen Takes the Helm of Television Distribution at Black Bear

Black Bear Pictures has announced the appointment of Dan Cohen, a seasoned veteran from Paramount and Disney, as its new head of television distribution. This strategic move comes as Black Bear embarks on launching a digital networks vertical, aimed at enhancing its reach and presence in the media landscape.

Steering Independent Film Endeavors

By bringing Cohen on board, Black Bear is reinforcing its commitment to a diverse portfolio of independent films, with plans to release 10 to 12 titles annually. Some of the highly anticipated upcoming projects include “Wicker,” “Wife and Dog,” “Jason Statham Stole My Bike,” “A Woman in the Sun,” “Jonah,” and “Atmosphere.”

Expertise and Experience

In his new role, Cohen will oversee the post-theatrical licensing framework at Black Bear. He previously held significant positions, serving as the chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president of Republic Pictures. His extensive background also includes over two decades at Disney/ABC, where he was the executive VP of Pay Television and Digital Sales for Home Entertainment and Television Distribution.

Vision for Expansion

Speaking on his appointment, Black Bear CEO Teddy Schwarzman remarked, “Dan brings an exceptional combination of licensing expertise, industry relationships and strategic vision. His experience will be invaluable on multiple fronts as we continue to invest in our U.S. distribution business, expanding our reach across the post-theatrical marketplace, and as we open doors for other media entities to connect with audiences across the digital landscape.”

Launching Black Bear Digital Networks

Cohen’s responsibilities extend to the establishment of Black Bear Digital Networks, a new initiative designed to assist large independent content owners in monetizing their shows, akin to syndication, across various channels. The network’s first clients include prominent organizations such as Sinclair Networks, Tubi, CJ ENM, and the National Wrestling Alliance.

A Bright Future Ahead