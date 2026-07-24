Billie Joe Armstrong Teams Up with Bruce Dickinson for Epic Cover

In an unexpected musical twist, Iron Maiden’s legendary frontman Bruce Dickinson surprised attendees at San Francisco’s Comic-Con kick-off party by joining Billie Joe Armstrong‘s cover band, the Coverups, for a lively rendition of Mott the Hoople’s iconic anthem, “All the Young Dudes.”

Comic-Con Surprise Performance

The collaboration unfolded on Thursday night, delighting fans as Dickinson and Armstrong harmonized, with Armstrong wielding his signature red Les Paul guitar. Both musicians have a deep connection to the song: Dickinson originally recorded it for his 1990 solo album, Tattooed Millionaire, while Armstrong has often acknowledged the influence of David Bowie, who penned the track, in Green Day’s 2009 hit “21 Guns,” which boasts a similar melody.

Setting the Tone with More Classics

Earlier in the evening, the Coverups set a high-energy tone with their covers of classic rock hits like Cheap Trick’s “Hello There” and the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated.” This side project of Armstrong’s showcases his diverse musical talents and love for rock history.

The Mandrake Project Connection

To those unfamiliar with Dickinson’s presence at Comic-Con, it’s worth noting that he has previously ventured into the comic book world. He authored a 12-issue comic series as part of his solo concept album, The Mandrake Project. On Friday, Dickinson was scheduled to sign copies of The Mandrake Project: Year Two, a new collection chronicling the journey behind the album and comic. Reflecting on his performance with Armstrong, Dickinson remarked, “We’ve performed with Green Day quite a lot of times, but we’ve been on separate stages in separate bands. I more or less remember the words… It was good fun.”