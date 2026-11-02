Ben Whishaw Urges Bold Reinvention for James Bond Franchise

In a recent interview, actor Ben Whishaw, who has portrayed Q in the James Bond franchise since 2012, expressed thoughts on the future of the iconic series. As the franchise gears up for its next installment, Whishaw believes it’s time for a complete reinvention of the 007 saga to stay relevant.

Ben Whishaw’s Vision for Bond’s Future

The 46-year-old actor, known for his performances alongside Daniel Craig in films like Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die, emphasized the significant changes in the world since the last Bond film was released. In his words, “The world has changed so much since the last Bond film so you have to find what is relevant about it. I think it needs to be reinvented completely. But it’s not for me to say.”

Q’s Representation and Whishaw’s Personal Reflections

Whishaw, who came out as gay in 2013, shared his thoughts on Q’s character, feeling that certain aspects of his sexuality are touched upon but ultimately not explored further. He quipped, “I rarely think about Bond. That would be weird.”

Speculation on the Next James Bond

As fans eagerly await news on who will replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, Whishaw acknowledged the frenzy surrounding the speculation. “People go crazy about it. It’s all deliberate hype,” he remarked. He explained the secretive nature of working on the franchise, stating, “When you are working on it, it’s incredibly secretive, almost like being a spy. You only get the pages of the script that you are in. It’s a ploy to create suspense and glamour, but it’s kind of fun.”

What’s Next for the Franchise?