Ben Stiller Hosts Comedy at Nantucket Film Festival’s Anniversary Highlights

The Nantucket Film Festival is gearing up for an unforgettable celebration of its 30th anniversary, scheduled from June 25-30, 2025. This year’s lineup promises a blend of nostalgia and innovation, highlighted by a special 50th-anniversary tribute to Jaws. The esteemed festival offers a robust selection of films, discussions, and special events, making it a must-see cultural gathering for cinema enthusiasts.

Opening Night Features and Audience Winners

The festival kicks off with two Sundance Audience Award winners. “Twinless,” starring Dylan O’Brien and Lauren Graham, presents a touching narrative about men forming an unexpected friendship in a twin bereavement support group. The film is helmed by writer-director James Sweeney and is set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storyline.

Also on the opening slate is “Prime Minister,” a documentary by Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz, chronicling the impactful tenure of New Zealand’s former Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. Exploring leadership infused with empathy and determination, this film promises to offer essential viewing.

Closing Night and Centerpiece Features

On June 30, the closing night will spotlight Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman’s “Speak.” This documentary, which debuted earlier at Sundance, follows five teenagers at a national oratory contest. Described as the nonfiction counterpart to sports classics, it aims to be a crowd-pleaser with its vibrant, hopeful narrative.

The centerpiece event is National Geographic’s “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.” Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, in collaboration with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries, this screening delves into the making of the legendary 1975 thriller. A panel featuring Wendy Benchley, Justin Falvey, and Chris Matthews will follow, adding deeper insight to the film’s enduring legacy.

Exciting Panels and Special Guests

Comedy aficionados can look forward to the highly anticipated All-Star Comedy Roundtable, hosted by Ben Stiller. With a lineup including Zach Cherry, Amber Ruffin, Iliza Shlesinger, Mae Martin, and a surprise guest, the event promises plenty of laughs and intriguing discussions.

The festival also features “Flipping the Script: Bestsellers to Screen” with Elin Hilderbrand, and “In Their Shoes … With Ken Burns and Nathaniel Philbrick,” featuring a sneak peek at “The American Revolution.” The signature Screenwriters Tribute will honor Tony Gilroy, Alex Gibney, and Joanna Calo, celebrating their contributions to film and television.

A Festival of Connection and Reflection

The Nantucket Film Festival seeks to be both a celebration and reunion, emphasizing the rich history of filmmakers and artists who have graced its stage. As executive director Mystelle Brabbée notes, the festival aims to evoke “nostalgia with purpose,” offering films that resonate emotionally and reflect the present while looking to the future.

Through engaging films and dynamic conversations, the festival aspires to leave audiences inspired and entertained, reaffirming the unique magic of cinema within a community setting.