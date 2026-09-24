Behind the Scenes with Auction’s Star: Simon Wallon’s Insight

In the realm of contemporary art, while names like Jeff Koons and Marina Abramović regularly capture headlines, one figure remains a captivating enigma: Simon de Pury, the star auctioneer and former chairman of Sotheby’s. His unique balance of presence—both in the limelight and lurking in the shadows—has inspired Simon Wallon’s documentary, “The Hammer,” which had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival.

The Enigmatic Presence of Simon de Pury

Wallon describes de Pury as “reserved and almost shy at times,” yet capable of morphing into what he refers to as the “Mick Jagger of auctions,” a nickname that aptly reflects his charisma and exuberance while conducting sales. The film, produced by Kiss & Kill, AIG, Formapro Films, On a Whim Films, Lazy Mike Gallery, and Black Square Magazine, explores the layers of de Pury’s personality and career, presenting an exclusive clip during its debut.

Artistry and Auctioning: A Delicate Balance

Wallon, known for directing “Bonnie,” which centers on casting director Bonnie Timmermann, was drawn to de Pury’s “magnetism, knowledge of art, and larger-than-life personality.” He notes a misconception among outsiders who believe auctioning might undermine artistry; however, within the art community, this is not the prevailing sentiment. The documentary dives deep into de Pury’s illustrious past, revisiting significant auctions, including one in Moscow, described by Wallon as an event where communism and capitalism seemingly collided. Esteemed artists such as Chloe Wise, Lou Zhenggang, Koons, and Abramović also share their admiration for de Pury throughout the film.

Embracing Comparisons and Individualism

As for Simon de Pury, he expresses no hesitation regarding the comparisons to Mick Jagger, recalling how writer Bob Colacello introduced him in this manner long ago. “Other monikers mentioned ‘Leonard Bernstein or [conductor] Herbert von Karajan of the auction world,’ but it’s the Mick Jagger one that stuck,” he reflects with a hint of pride. His passion for the Rolling Stones is unmistakable, yet he emphasizes that young auctioneers should not attempt to mimic others but rather embrace their unique styles. He often cites Peter Wilson, Sotheby’s chairman from 1958 to 1980, as an example of a vastly different auctioneer whose style is one he admires.

The Pressure of the Gavel

Despite his charismatic reputation, de Pury openly admits to grappling with extreme stage fright before every auction. “The responsibility of any auctioneer is to obtain the highest possible price,” he reveals, noting that this could significantly impact a business’s yearly revenue during major evening sales or a charity’s budget. “For me, every auction I conduct is the most important one I’ve ever done. Being good at the last one doesn’t mean you’ll automatically be good at the next one,” he states, highlighting the mental and physical concentration required for success in his field.

A Window into the Artistic World

According to de Pury, Wallon’s film aims to shed light on a world that often feels inaccessible. He believes it demonstrates how passion and curiosity about art can create unity among individuals within the art community. Wallon echoes this sentiment, remarking, “In the film, Simon says that he never stops dreaming, just like when he was a kid. And that the minute you stop dreaming, it’s the end. I couldn’t agree more.” De Pury is not only an auctioneer but also an artist, photographer, and DJ known as The Swiss Crocodile, whose vibrant imagination continues to fuel his endeavors.

Keeping the Flame Alive