Behind the Music: The Nine Composers of Behemoth!

Director Tony Gilroy’s latest project, “Behemoth!”, made its debut at the New York Film Festival, showcasing its musical elements in the fitting ambiance of Lincoln Center’s Tully Hall. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Alex, a cellist grappling with his return to Los Angeles after a life spent touring. This intricate narrative is deeply intertwined with music, highlighting not only Alex’s past but also the legacy of his musical lineage, as both his parents and grandparents were musicians.

In a unique twist, Gilroy enlisted a team of nine composers, collectively known as the Behemoth Collective, to infuse the film with distinct musical scores tailored to each of the fictional films Alex had worked on. By giving each composer the freedom to express their individual style, Gilroy created a rich auditory tapestry that enhances the storytelling.

The Inspiration Behind the Music

Gilroy’s passion for film music is palpable, stemming from years of contemplation about the power of scoring in cinema. Reflecting on his experiences at the John Williams Scoring Stage, he remarked, “You get in there, and there’s the emotional power and the smell of that room. It’s such a place of work, and then this incredible magic thing happens and there’s no place for the music to go except into the microphones and into your ears. It can’t escape that room.” This realization led him to ponder why a film had yet to capture the essence of this enchanting process. Ultimately, it fueled his determination to create “Behemoth!” as a love letter to the art of scoring.

A Collective Effort

Gilroy consciously sought diverse musical voices for the project, ensuring that each contributor could weave their narrative into the film’s fabric. “I knew I had to have different voices,” he explained. “I made backstories for all the shows, so all the shows have a story to them and I could tell all the composers what the plots of their show were.” This collaborative approach began with Henry Jackman, the first composer to join, whose enthusiasm inspired Gilroy to continue forging the collective.

The Composers of ‘Behemoth!’

The finished film is a harmonious blend of various compositions from the Behemoth Collective. Each composer contributed distinctive pieces that enhance Alex’s journey.

Michael Abels: Tasked with crafting the music for Alex’s solo cello practice sessions, Abels’ piece seamlessly shifts from warm-up exercises into Bach’s Cello Prelude No. 1, set against a flashback of Alex as a child star.

Emily Bear: Bear’s love theme for the fictional film “Season of Glass” draws from 1960s French and Italian film scores, infusing lush strings with jazz-inspired progressions. She also composed a delicate waltz for a scene between a young widow and a boy.

Lukas Frank: Frank created the original song “Your God Is Sleeping” and the “Serian Suite,” which underscores Alex’s character arc. The prepared piano plays a key role in establishing an atmospheric soundscape.

Michael Giacchino: Giacchino shaped a cue reminiscent of 1960s cartoons for “Happy & Slappy,” paired humorously with a scene involving Alex’s brother.

Henry Jackman: Jackman crafted the score for “Spies Don’t Run,” capturing a “Jason Bourne-ish” spirit with a mix of orchestration and heavy percussion.

Nami Melumad: Melumad’s emotive cue for “Tolerance Hill” utilized harp to evoke warmth and nostalgia, reflecting Alex’s recollections of childhood.

James Newton Howard: As the composer of the film’s emotional finale, Howard created variations that included poignant piano and cello duets, embodying the heart of the narrative.

Brandon Roberts: Roberts wrote “Look Away Jones,” channeling a jazz band sound intended for a fictional TV show about an ex-football star turned detective, collaborating with noted musicians to achieve the desired feel.

Alan Silvestri: Silvestri’s cue for “Open World,” a fictional blockbuster within the story, is an ambitious orchestral piece that captures the essence of high-stakes adventure.