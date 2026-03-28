Behind the Lens: The True Personalities of Royal Siblings

Royal Photographer Reveals What Prince George, Charlotte & Louis Are Really Like

Renowned royal photographer Chris Jackson has recently shed light on the charming personalities of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, revealing what it’s like to work with the young royals. Through his lens, Jackson has captured both intimate family moments and formal events, illustrating how these three children are growing into their royal roles while maintaining their unique identities. Here’s what Chris Jackson had to say about the dynamic trio and their experiences as part of the royal family.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Growing Into Royal Life

Jackson has observed that the young royals are starting to comprehend the uniqueness of their situation. “You don’t see them very often, but when you do see them, it’s lovely to watch them kind of growing up,” he shared with Page Six while discussing his new book, “Modern Majesty: The British Royal Family in a New Era.”

His insights emphasize how events such as Trooping the Colour are pivotal in shaping their understanding of royal duties. He reflected, “I’m guessing they realize it’s not normal to be in these situations.” Despite their elevated status, Jackson noted the sibling bond that remains strong among them. “It’s lovely to see them interacting together,” he added warmly.

In particular, Jackson pointed out Princess Charlotte’s impressive presence during public engagements. “She’s got great poise,” he mentioned, recognizing the traits she shares with both parents, saying she resembles William while exhibiting characteristics similar to Kate.

Prince William’s Family Moments Shine Behind the Camera

Over the years, Jackson has captured both candid and formal portraits that reveal the children’s true personalities. He recalled a playful moment during the 2025 VE Day parade, where Charlotte and Louis were found teasing George. “I get all these kind of little moments,” Jackson said, emphasizing the joy of witnessing George’s relationship with his father.

Some of his most cherished photographs originate from spontaneous interactions. “She had quite a kind of a sense of focus in this picture,” he noted about a candid shot of Charlotte taken during the 2024 Trooping the Colour. “I love that moment.” Jackson highlighted that this ongoing project has allowed him to experience the family’s growth firsthand. “Photographing them over the years has been really special,” he stated.

Royal Photographer Reveals Fun, Unexpected Moments With the Royal Family

Even well-planned photoshoots can lead to delightful surprises, Jackson explained. One standout instance occurred during a portrait session for King Charles III’s 70th birthday. “I had one of the people from the palace dress up as a bear,” he recalled, describing the laughs that ensued. Such moments offer a joyful contrast to the more traditional royal images required for historical records. “It made a lovely kind of candid moment with the children,” he remarked.

Jackson’s experience extends beyond the immediate family; he has also photographed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “I’ve had a great experience photographing them both,” he shared, adding that the diversity of personalities within the royal family makes his work enjoyable. The children, in particular, infuse a sense of humor into royal events, often veering off from strict protocols. “They’re not always adhering to royal protocol, necessarily,” he noted, which adds a heartwarming element that brings a smile to his face behind the camera.

As he continues to document royal life, Jackson considers himself fortunate. “One of the great things about being a royal photographer is being at the epicentre of these incredible, positive, exciting moments,” he reflected in a statement to Hello. His insights provide a glimpse into what it means to interact with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as they navigate their childhood within the royal spotlight.