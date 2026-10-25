Behind the Camera: Billy Evans' Bold Showering Proposal

The recent documentary “You Can See Everything” directed by Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder has certainly sparked conversations, not least due to a surprising scene involving Billy Evans, the partner of Elizabeth Holmes. A full-frontal shot of Evans in the shower caught audiences off guard, but Oppenheim shared insights into how this unexpected moment came to be and why Evans seemed comfortable with the exposure.

Behind the Shower Scene

In a recent interview with GQ, Oppenheim expressed his astonishment at Evans’s decision to appear naked. “I honestly don’t know,” he admitted when asked about Evans’s willingness. “It’s beyond me, but I’ve heard interesting theories that people have when they see it.” Oppenheim detailed the filming process, explaining that multiple cameras were used: one in the bathroom, another on Nathan, and one outside, capturing the dynamic interaction with Evans afterward.

The Willingness to Share

Oppenheim speculated on Evans’s mindset, suggesting that there might have been a sense of excitement in sharing everything with viewers. “I feel like there’s enough stuff in there that gives me the impression that maybe he was excited that people could see everything and that there was full access,” he said. Reflecting on a conversation during a car ride, Oppenheim recalled how he offered Evans the opportunity to shower without filming, to which Evans cheekily responded, “Want to film me showering?” Surprisingly, Evans showed no concern about being seen naked.

Evans’s Thoughts on the Documentary

Despite his daring appearance, Evans admitted he had yet to see the finished product. While appearing on the “All-In” podcast, he stated, “I haven’t seen it. I might think this is the dumbest thing I have ever done,” also noting that Holmes “looks insane” in the trailer.

A Documentary Years in the Making

“You Can See Everything” has been in development for over three years and presents an unfiltered look at the Theranos founder just before she began her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. The film has generated significant interest, making its theatrical debut on October 16.

Acknowledgement and Success