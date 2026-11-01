Barbara Palvin Addresses Backlash from 2026 VS Fashion Show Walk

New mom Barbara Palvin is embracing her journey into motherhood with open arms, unapologetically stepping back onto the runway just six weeks after giving birth. The model recently made headlines for her appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she showcased her remarkable resilience and dedication to her craft.

Defending Her Postpartum Choices

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Palvin addressed the mixed reactions that followed her return to modeling. “Honestly, there were 50-50 with the reactions,” she shared during a joint appearance with her husband, Dylan Sprouse, at the Sprouse House Halloween Party in Los Angeles on October 31. “Some people loved that I was back, and some people were like, maybe I should be resting at home.”

A Unique Postpartum Journey

The 33-year-old model emphasized that every woman’s postpartum experience is unique. “Everyone’s postpartum journey is different,” she explained. “and this is just mine.” Despite feeling overwhelmed by the attention surrounding her return, Palvin expressed gratitude for the support she received from loved ones during this transitional time.

Gratitude for Support

“I’m lucky that I have the support from my husband and my family,” Palvin noted, acknowledging the role they played in helping her participate in the fashion show. Her determination to balance her responsibilities as a new mother while pursuing her career has resonated with many, sparking conversations about postpartum expectations and recovery.