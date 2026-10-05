Axl Rose's Studio Session Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Fans of Guns N’ Roses were recently buzzing with speculation after the band’s manager, Fernando Lebeis, posted a photo of lead vocalist Axl Rose in a recording studio on his Instagram story. The image raised questions about whether Rose was working on new music for the band or collaborating on a different project, igniting discussions on platforms like Reddit.

Understanding Axl Rose’s Studio Visit

In a twist that clarifies the reason behind Rose’s studio appearance, Japanese rock musician Yoshiki announced that Rose was slated to be one of his special guests at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. The festival, originally set for September 26, was unfortunately canceled due to severe weather warnings in the area.

Yoshiki shared a photo of himself alongside Rose from the same studio where Lebeis had captured the moment. In his heartfelt post, he expressed disappointment over the festival’s cancellation and highlighted Rose’s kindness during this challenging time, stating, “Axl’s kindness has helped me through. I’m grateful for warmth and support.” He had intended for them to perform “Red Swan” together at the event.

Axl Rose from Guns N’ Roses was one of my special surprise guests for Global Citizen in New York’s Central Park. Axl and I were going to perform ‘Red Swan’ (English ver), and we rehearsed together in New York. I’m heartbroken that the festival was canceled, especially knowing that my fans were planning to come from around the world to support me. Hope we’ll have another opportunity to rock together soon.

Reactions from Fans and Speculations

Another user pointed out that the photo seemed to be taken inside Studio A – Power Station at BerkleeNYC, expressing curiosity why Rose was in a New York studio, though the recent collaboration with Yoshiki provides clarity. Moreover, there was speculation that Rose may have been working with country singer Carrie Underwood, who is reportedly being mentored by him as she embarks on her first rock album.

While there is no official confirmation regarding a new Guns N’ Roses album as of now, the band wrapped up the North American leg of their current tour in mid-September and is set to head to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand next month. For more details, fans can visit their website.