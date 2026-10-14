Avantika's Yearning in Not Suitable for Work Season 2

Avantika Vandanapu was all set to explore new facets of her character, Abby Chilukuri, in the anticipated second season of Hulu‘s Not Suitable for Work. Although the show was canceled after just one season, the cast had high hopes for their characters’ journeys, particularly for Abby, who was portrayed as an ambitious career woman.

Balancing Career and Personal Life

In an exclusive interview with E! News during the Diwali Celebration at Maxwell Social on October 13, Avantika shared her enthusiasm for what season two could bring. “In season one, we saw her as this ambitious career girl. I was excited to see her juggle that more with her personal life in season two because I think, whether you want to or not, it’s really easy to get sucked into the New York dating scene,” she said.

Romantic Entanglements and Career Aspirations

Abby Chilukuri’s character was not just focused on her career; she also navigated the complexities of budding romance. In the first season, Abby’s relationship with actor Austin Blanchett, played by Harry Richardson, developed after she recruited him as a client from her former boss, Vanessa Hsu, played by Constance Wu. Unfortunately, their connection did not last, as Austin eventually decided to drop Abby both as a stylist and a romantic interest.