Auli‘i Cravalho Joins CAPE’s Short Film Grants Jury

The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) and Janet Yang Productions have announced the recipients of this year’s Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge, awarding four filmmakers with $25,000 each to bring their projects to life. This initiative continues to promote diverse voices in the film industry, especially within the Asian Pacific community.

Meet the Filmmakers

This year’s challenge has selected an impressive roster of filmmakers: Keshni Kashyap Nilsson with “The Shoe Burglars,” Nayon Cho presenting “Stigma,” Patricia Lee’s “Wasted Resources,” and Tiffany Lin’s “Hunger.” Their unique narratives demonstrate the broad spectrum of experiences and stories waiting to be told.

A Distinguished Jury

The jury for this year’s challenge is composed of notable figures from the entertainment industry, including Auli‘i Cravalho, known for her role in “Moana,” producer Samantha Quan of “Anora,” Liz Sargent, director of “Take Me Home,” Yerin Ha from “Bridgerton,” and Chris Quintos Cathcart, an executive producer on “Stop! That! Train!” Their expertise will ensure that each selected project receives the recognition it deserves.

Celebrating Success and Diversity

“After five years of our program continuing to grow, we have substantial evidence that it is achieving everything we had hoped for,” stated Janet Yang, the challenge’s founder and an Emmy award-winning producer. “New filmmakers are being discovered and supported in the most beautiful way—at top festivals, with key players in the industry. Equally important, they have been given a chance to realize their full creative voice, bringing dream projects to fruition.”

This initiative bears significant fruits, with former recipients like Sargent, who received support in 2022 for her short that would evolve into the 2026 feature “Take Me Home,” which recently won Sundance’s top screenwriting honor.

Continuing the Mission

Rhian Moore, CAPE’s head of programs, emphasized the importance of representation: “In a landscape where representation continues to rise and fall, successes from the API women and non-binary filmmakers coming out of this Short Film Challenge demonstrate the importance of continuing to uplift these stories despite decreased gender and racial diversity in Hollywood.”

This marks the fifth year of the Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge, and it will culminate in a celebratory screening showcase in November, highlighting the achievements of emerging filmmakers committed to diversity and creativity.