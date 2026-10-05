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Augustinus Bader Products Shine on Victoria Beckham's PFW Models

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Augustinus Bader Products Shine on Victoria Beckham's PFW Models

Victoria Beckham brought her unique vision to life at Paris Fashion Week with the unveiling of her Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The runway featured a stunning array of midi dresses, structured jackets, and tailored trousers, all accentuated by models showcasing radiant, dewy skin.

Creating the Perfect Glow

Achieving this lit-from-within glow required a collaboration between the talented designer and luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader. Together, they formulated a trio of complexion products specifically designed to enhance the natural beauty of the skin.

The Three-Piece Collection

The new collection includes:

  • Lightweight foundation drops that offer a skin-like finish
  • A blurring, light-reflecting illuminator
  • A hydrating, luminous concealer

These products boast buildable coverage, ensuring an almost makeup-free appearance while providing the desired level of concealment. When paired with the pearlescent illuminator, they work harmoniously to create the fresh-faced glow synonymous with Victoria Beckham’s aesthetic.

Skin-Loving Formulations

Formulated in partnership with Augustinus Bader, these complexion-enhancing products are packed with skin-loving ingredients that not only hydrate but also support and strengthen the skin barrier. The result is a flawless complexion that reflects the designer’s commitment to beauty and skin health.

Shop the Collaboration

Fans of Victoria Beckham’s beauty vision can easily access this exquisite collection. Shop the Victoria Beckham Beauty x Augustinus Bader collaboration to elevate your skincare and makeup routine with these innovative products.

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