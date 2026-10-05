Augustinus Bader Products Shine on Victoria Beckham's PFW Models

Victoria Beckham brought her unique vision to life at Paris Fashion Week with the unveiling of her Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The runway featured a stunning array of midi dresses, structured jackets, and tailored trousers, all accentuated by models showcasing radiant, dewy skin.

Creating the Perfect Glow

Achieving this lit-from-within glow required a collaboration between the talented designer and luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader. Together, they formulated a trio of complexion products specifically designed to enhance the natural beauty of the skin.

The Three-Piece Collection

The new collection includes:

Lightweight foundation drops that offer a skin-like finish

A blurring, light-reflecting illuminator

A hydrating, luminous concealer

These products boast buildable coverage, ensuring an almost makeup-free appearance while providing the desired level of concealment. When paired with the pearlescent illuminator, they work harmoniously to create the fresh-faced glow synonymous with Victoria Beckham’s aesthetic.

Skin-Loving Formulations

Formulated in partnership with Augustinus Bader, these complexion-enhancing products are packed with skin-loving ingredients that not only hydrate but also support and strengthen the skin barrier. The result is a flawless complexion that reflects the designer’s commitment to beauty and skin health.

Shop the Collaboration