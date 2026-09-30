Audience Reacts to M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Thriller Remain

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Remain, made a surprise debut at the 2026 Beyond Fest, much to the delight of audiences eager for his signature storytelling. The film’s unexpected screening came ahead of a planned retrospective of Shyamalan’s iconic 1998 film, The Sixth Sense.

What to Expect from Remain

Festivalgoers were taken by surprise as they had not anticipated viewing Remain, which is not set to officially hit theaters until February 5, 2027. Originally slated for an October 23, 2026 release, the date was pushed back to align more closely with Valentine’s Day, indicating Warner Bros. and Shyamalan’s confidence in the film’s potential romantic appeal.

Buzz and Expectations

Shyamalan has previously expressed optimism about Remain, referring to it as “my highest-testing movie of my career” during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation to advertisers earlier this year. Hype surrounding the first trailer has only added to the anticipation, suggesting that audiences may be in for a treat.

A Glimpse into the Storyline

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Phoebe Dynevor, and Julie Hagerty, Remain is a romantic supernatural thriller centered on an architect grappling with depression who relocates to Cape Cod and encounters a mysterious woman, setting the stage for a unique blend of genres.

A Collaboration with Nicholas Sparks

Co-created with Nicholas Sparks, the bestselling author known for The Notebook and Dear John, Remain was also adapted from a novel that the duo released in 2025. Its intriguing combination of romance and supernatural elements positions it as Shyamalan’s second project with Warner Bros., following the success of 2024’s Trap, which grossed $84 million against a $30 million budget.

Initial Reactions

Early reactions from those fortunate enough to catch the surprise screening have flooded social media, with many praising the film’s unique qualities. Viewers have dubbed it a “fun ride,” blending humor, horror, and romance, lauding Shyamalan’s inventive cinematography. One viewer remarked, “Think this is one of his best ones… Shyamalan really goes nuts with the camera.”

Think this is one of his best ones, it’s such a fun ride. Very funny, scary, and romantic. Has some of his most inventive images, all in VistaVision. Shyamalan really goes nuts with the camera https://t.co/h0tYO7bdTC — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) September 30, 2026

Another viewer described the film as Shyamalan at his most calibrated, mixing romance, comedy, and horror with precision, while others noted its heartfelt essence and nostalgic feel, reminiscent of his earlier works. The film’s score also garnered praise, with one tweet stating, “The score pierces your soul.”

REMAIN is unlike anything M. Night Shyamalan has ever done. His funniest film yet, but also heartbreaking, heartwarming, scary, romantic, and just absolutely beautiful. The score pierces your soul, and Phoebe Dynevor and Jake Gyllenhaal are ELECTRIC together. Their romance feels… pic.twitter.com/VAqyMgH7wk — Accordingtoseth (@according2seth) September 30, 2026