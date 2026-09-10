Tyler Nilson to Direct Nicholas Sparks' 'Counting Miracles' Film

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Tyler Nilson, co-director of the acclaimed film “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” to helm the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, “Counting Miracles.” This collaboration promises to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved source material.

Plot Overview and Character Journey

The film stars Alan Ritchson as Army Ranger Tanner Hughes. Tanner embarks on a nationwide journey to console families who have lost loved ones in military service. His path takes a sudden turn when he receives a cryptic letter, prompting him to seek out the father he never knew. This quest leads him to a small town, where he finds unexpected romance with a local doctor and single mother of two. As Tanner becomes intertwined with the life of a reclusive old man burdened by a mysterious past, he is compelled to confront his own identity and determine where he truly belongs.

Production Team and Collaborations

In partnership with Sparks, Nilson will produce “Counting Miracles” alongside Ritchson, who is working under his banner, Dancing Skeleton. The film is further backed by Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac of Di Novi Pictures, as well as Sparks’s longtime collaborator, Theresa Park. Both Dancing Skeleton and Di Novi Pictures hold first-look film deals with Amazon MGM Studios. Additionally, Ritchson has a three-picture acting contract with the studio.

Background on Tyler Nilson

Tyler Nilson made waves in the film industry with “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which he co-directed and co-wrote in 2019 with Michael Schwartz. The film, featuring stars such as Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Zack Gottsagen, won the Audience Award at SXSW, received a Directors Guild of America nomination for Outstanding Achievement in First-Time Feature Film, and was named one of the Top Ten Independent Films by the National Board of Review. It also became the highest-grossing independent film of the year.

Upcoming Projects for Nilson and Sparks

Nilson’s next project is “Los Frikis,” set in 1990s Cuba, which he co-wrote and directed with Schwartz. Produced by renowned duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, this film is set to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Nicholas Sparks continues to expand his cinematic footprint. With numerous successful adaptations of his novels—such as “The Notebook,” “A Walk to Remember,” and “The Last Song”—his works have collectively garnered over $750 million at the box office. His next adaptation, “Remain,” featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, is scheduled for release on February 5, 2027.

The Creative Team Behind Sparks’ Adaptations