Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother Michael Kutcher are opening up about a painful chapter in their lives in their upcoming memoir, I Call Bulls–t. The brothers, who share a deep bond formed during their childhood, reveal the struggles and estrangement they faced as they navigated personal and professional challenges.

A Journey of Brotherhood

The memoir is described as “the story of two brothers bonded as kids by epic love and life-threatening crisis,” highlighting their journey from closeness to a period of separation caused by success, selfishness, and circumstance. Ultimately, the book aims to reveal how they found their way back to each other.

Navigating Their Upbringing and Challenges

In their narrative, the Kutcher brothers reflect on their upbringing in a “large, rollicking, slightly unhinged working-class Catholic family.” The book will delve into the unique challenges they faced, including Michael’s experience living with cerebral palsy. The synopsis emphasizes the special bond they shared despite the odds. “Even for twins, they had a special bond,” it states, adding that Michael’s smaller stature and developmental challenges were met with resilience rather than pity. “This was an excuse-free zone, and you were treated the same, no pity parties allowed.”

Anticipation for the Release