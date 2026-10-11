Art of Play Addresses Kelly Clarkson's Pretty Woman Controversy

Kelly Clarkson recently took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with her shopping experience at a specialty store in Brooklyn, New York, known as Art of Play. This encounter drew comparisons to the iconic movie Pretty Woman, where Julia Roberts’ character faces judgment while shopping, igniting a discussion about customer service and inclusivity.

Clarkson’s Experience at Art of Play

In her post on X, Clarkson recounted her visit to Art of Play, where she reportedly felt unwelcome after attempting to purchase an item. She expressed her disappointment, comparing her treatment to that of Roberts’ character, who was similarly dismissed in the film. Clarkson’s comments highlighted an important topic about how consumers can sometimes experience bias based on appearance or perceived intent.

Art of Play’s Response

In response to Clarkson’s remarks, Art of Play issued a statement on their Instagram account on October 11. They clarified the circumstances of the visit, explaining that the item in question was “Molly,” a unique singing and dancing bird automaton that plays an essential role in the store’s magic shows. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” they noted, emphasizing that Clarkson was inquiring about a product that was not available for purchase.

Commitment to Inclusivity

While addressing the situation, Art of Play acknowledged the validity of Clarkson’s feelings, stating that “the negative experience Kelly described on Twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.” The store emphasized that all customers, regardless of whether they choose to make a purchase, are welcome. This statement underscores the store’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all visitors.