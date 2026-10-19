Ariana Grande Mourns the Loss of Beloved Dog Coco

Ariana Grande is experiencing profound sorrow following the loss of her beloved dog, Coco. The singer recently shared the heartbreaking news that Coco, a Dachshund and German Shepherd mix, passed away at the age of 17, the news resonating deeply with her fans and followers.

A Heartfelt Tribute

On October 19, Grande took to Instagram to pay tribute to her cherished pet. In her emotional post, she described Coco as the “sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful” companion, expressing her pride in having shared so many wonderful years with her. “Thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years,” she wrote.

Memories Shared

In her tribute, Grande recounted the profound impact Coco had on her life. “You make everywhere you go a more beautiful place,” the 33-year-old expressed, adding, “I will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. I love you so, sweet girl.” The heartfelt message was accompanied by several photos capturing precious moments with Coco over the years. These included images of Grande cuddling with her dog, one of Coco standing on the singer’s ballet slippers, and another depicting Coco’s 17th birthday celebration, which featured a bone-shaped cake.

A Video of Love and Encouragement

In addition to the touching tribute, Grande also posted a video of Coco, showcasing the special bond they shared. In the clip, she encouraged her furry friend to make her “morning leap” from the front of the house, gently urging, “Come on girlie, come on you got it.” This moment exemplified the joy and love that Coco brought into Grande’s life.