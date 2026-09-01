Are Kenzie Annis and Melanie Moreno Still Friends After Reunion?

With a knack for humor and keen observational skills, Iain Stirling has become a beloved voice in the world of reality television. Juggling roles as the narrator for both Love Island UK and Love Island USA, Stirling brings a unique charm to the shows that captivates viewers across the globe.

The Daily Grind of a Reality TV Narrator

Stirling, a Scottish comedian, has shared insight into his demanding schedule while working on both versions of the popular dating show. “At 12 in the afternoon U.K. time, I’d log on to Love Island UK,” he revealed in a recent interview with TODAY in 2024. “By that point, the show’s all but finished. Then we’d write for two or three hours. Done by about 4, half 4.”

After a busy afternoon crafting narration, Stirling shifts gears to family responsibilities. “Then I’d get a child dinner, bath time, bed time—I’d love for it to be more rock ‘n’ roll than that, but that was my life,” he said, effectively balancing his professional and personal commitments.

Late Nights and Early Mornings

As the sun sets, Stirling prepares for the next leg of his double shift. “I would log on to Love Island USA at half past 8, which is really early Fiji time,” he noted. His collaboration with producers involves watching a rough cut of each episode via Zoom, where he works with a team to identify humorous moments and relevant story reminders. This content is subsequently recorded at home using his microphone, ensuring that his witty commentary aligns seamlessly with the episode’s flow.

Stirling emphasized the late hours required for this complex task, stating, “We’d try to finish by about 12 or 1 in the morning, then I’d stay up till half to 3 — which is still not the end of the show for the U.S.” The dedicated narrator dreams of clocking in even later: “In a dream world, I’d be staying up ‘til like, 5, 6 in the morning, but that would basically involve me never sleeping.”

A Personal Connection to Love Island