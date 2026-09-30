Apple Studios Visual Effects Team Achieves Historic IATSE Agreement

After significant efforts to organize and advocate for their rights, visual effects workers at Apple Studios have successfully negotiated their first contract with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). This milestone brings new standards and protections for wages, healthcare, retirement benefits, working hours, artificial intelligence, and workplace safety to these essential contributors in film and television production.

Key Provisions of the New Contract

The newly ratified contract establishes minimum pay rates applicable to every title covered under the agreement, with annual increases in line with those negotiated in the broader IATSE-AMPTP Basic Agreement. Furthermore, the contract guarantees minimum hours, ensures payment for all hours worked, and introduces robust overtime protections that encompass holidays and additional workdays.

Health and Retirement Benefits

In terms of health and retirement, the agreement mandates employer-funded Motion Picture Industry healthcare and pension benefits, as well as a defined contribution retirement savings plan. These contributions will be applicable to all hours worked by the employees since January 1.

Protecting Workers in a Changing Industry

The contract also includes critical protections against the implications of artificial intelligence, aligning with those set out in the IATSE-AMPTP Basic Agreement. Additional provisions cover daily and weekly turnaround times, meal break penalties, and extra compensation for hazardous working conditions, ensuring that visual effects workers have safeguards that parallel those enjoyed by other editorial crews.

IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb expressed the significance of this achievement, stating, “For too long, visual effects workers have powered some of the industry’s biggest productions without the union protections afforded to many of their colleagues. It is long past time to fix that. By standing together, Apple Studios VFX workers have secured a strong first contract with enforceable standards, quality benefits, meaningful rest, and protections as new technology changes the industry.”

A Growing Momentum for Visual Effects Workers

Visual effects professionals play a pivotal role in the creation of captivating cinematic worlds, and their successful organization reflects a broader movement within the industry. This contract reaffirms the necessity for fair wages, sustainable benefits, and safer work conditions, while simultaneously granting workers a meaningful voice in their professional environment.