Apollo Nida Shares Surprising Thoughts on CT Tamburello's Romance

Apollo Nida is showing his support for ex-wife Phaedra Parks in light of her new relationship with Traitors costar CT Tamburello. The transition into new romantic partnerships can often evoke mixed feelings, but Nida seems to be taking a positive stance regarding Parks’ latest choice.

Supportive About Phaedra’s New Romance

In a conversation with TMZ on September 7, Nida expressed his approval of the relationship, highlighting that he trusts Parks’ judgment, particularly in the context of their children. Nida, who shares two sons, Ayden, 16, and Dylan, 13, with Parks, emphasized that as long as Tamburello treats both Parks and their children well, he has no concerns about her romantic decisions.

Focus on Co-Parenting

The 47-year-old former reality star noted that even though he doesn’t actively follow Parks’ personal life, his interactions with her are primarily centered around their teenagers. He remarked that he had been aware of the chemistry between Parks and Tamburello during their filming of The Traitors in 2024, which made the news of their relationship less surprising to him.