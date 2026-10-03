Annie Knight Ties the Knot with Henry Bradshaw, Promises to Continue Performing

In an exciting turn of events for OnlyFans star Annie Knight, she has tied the knot with her fiancé, Henry Bradshaw. The couple has shared insights into their relationship, highlighting how their bond has only grown stronger over time.

A Supportive Partner

On the day of a significant event in her career, Knight revealed that Henry was there for her despite being at work. “He called me in the morning, wished me luck, said, ‘Make us proud. Have fun. Be safe,’” Knight told Us Weekly in May 2025. Later that evening, he checked in to see how everything went. “He was proud of me for completing it,” she continued, expressing how relieved and happy he was that she had succeeded.

Building Strong Communication

The experience not only showcased Henry’s unwavering support but also brought them closer together. In a subsequent interview with Us Weekly in August 2025, Knight stated, “It has really made Henry and I just have amazing communication.” She emphasized that effective communication is foundational to their relationship, crediting it as a crucial element of their success as a couple.

The Future for Annie Knight

Despite her new marital status, Annie Knight has confirmed that she will continue her performances on OnlyFans, indicating that her professional ambitions remain a priority even after her wedding.