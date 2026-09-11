Annette Bening and Warren Beatty's Surprising Guidance for Ella

In a thrilling revelation, Netflix has provided a first look at Ella Beatty portraying the infamous Lizzie Borden in the upcoming series Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. As the actress steps into the shoes of a figure from a widely debated historical narrative, she acknowledges the weight of her family’s legacy while highlighting invaluable lessons gleaned from her accomplished parents, Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

Valuable Lessons from Iconic Parents

Ella Beatty shared a heartfelt message about the most significant advice she received from her parents during her preparation for this pivotal role. In an exclusive conversation with E! News’ Will Mafuggi, she emphasized the importance of “listening” within the craft of acting. “As an actor in a scene—always being more curious about what the other person is doing,” she noted.

Understanding the Art of Listening

Beatty elaborated on the wisdom imparted by her renowned parents, stating, “Get interested rather than be interesting, but also to listen and observe and watch more generally.” This approach, she explained, encourages actors to engage deeply with their surroundings and fellow performers. “You never want to be the smartest person in the room. Just really listening is what I learned most from them,” she concluded.

A Family of Artists

Reflecting on her upbringing, Ella expressed gratitude for learning from two of the industry’s finest. “They’re such incredible artists, and also so different from one another,” she added, noting the unique paths both Warren, 89, and Annette, 68, have taken in their storied careers.