Anne Hathaway Teams Up with Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder 2

Anne Hathaway is set to join Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated sequel to Days of Thunder, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount Pictures has slated the film for a June 2, 2028 release, promising an immersive experience with filming in Imax and screenings in Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and other premium formats.

Returning to the Racetrack

Cruise will reprise his iconic role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, while Hathaway takes on the role of a team owner and engineer. Despite the excitement surrounding the project, further details regarding the plot remain under wraps. Cruise will produce the film alongside renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.

A Talented Team Behind the Camera

The screenplay is being crafted by Will Staples, known for his work on video games like Call of Duty 3: Modern Warfare and co-writing the action film Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan. Directing duties fall to Jonathan Levine, who will bring Staples’ script to life, as first reported exclusively by THR in July.

A Legacy Continues

The original Days of Thunder, which debuted in 1990, marked a significant collaboration between Cruise and his Top Gun director Tony Scott. The film portrayed Trickle as he navigated the fast-paced world of NASCAR, aided by a retired racing legend played by Robert Duvall. The cast also featured notable actors such as Nicole Kidman, Cary Elwes, and Randy Quaid, contributing to the film’s lasting legacy.

Tom Cruise’s Ongoing Success

Cruise continues to be a dominant force in Hollywood, with blockbuster hits including Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, Risky Business, Jerry Maguire, and the Mission: Impossible series, amassing over $13 billion at the global box office. His upcoming film, Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, is set for release on October 2.

Anne Hathaway’s Busy Schedule