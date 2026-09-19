Angie Katsanevas Reflects on the Shocking Shawn Trujillo Split

Angie Katsanevas, a star on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has expressed her shock over her recent breakup with husband Shawn Trujillo, a sentiment that many fans and followers may find surprising. Their separation, which was made public in July, has left Katsanevas reflecting on a relationship that she believed would last a lifetime.
A Shocking Split
“Never in a million years,” Katsanevas told E! News when asked if she anticipated a split after 27 years of marriage. The 52-year-old entrepreneur revealed the emotional toll of questioning her future and what life would look like post-separation. “It’s a hard thing to go through when you’re questioning your future and what that looks like for you as a couple,” she admitted.
Faith and Commitment
One of the reasons Katsanevas believed her vows would endure was her commitment to her Greek Orthodox upbringing, which signifies a lifelong union. “In my religion or faith, you’re together forever,” she explained, highlighting that this principle shaped her vision for her marriage to Trujillo, which included their 15-year-old daughter, Elektra.
Openly Facing Challenges
Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Katsanevas remains dedicated to sharing her journey with honesty. As her relationship struggles unfold during season seven of the show, now airing on Bravo and Peacock, she remains transparent about her challenges. “We’re facing challenges,” she stated, affirming her commitment to candidly discuss what she is experiencing both personally and professionally.