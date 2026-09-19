Angie Katsanevas Reflects on the Shocking Shawn Trujillo Split

Angie Katsanevas, a star on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has expressed her shock over her recent breakup with husband Shawn Trujillo, a sentiment that many fans and followers may find surprising. Their separation, which was made public in July, has left Katsanevas reflecting on a relationship that she believed would last a lifetime.

A Shocking Split

“Never in a million years,” Katsanevas told E! News when asked if she anticipated a split after 27 years of marriage. The 52-year-old entrepreneur revealed the emotional toll of questioning her future and what life would look like post-separation. “It’s a hard thing to go through when you’re questioning your future and what that looks like for you as a couple,” she admitted.

Faith and Commitment

One of the reasons Katsanevas believed her vows would endure was her commitment to her Greek Orthodox upbringing, which signifies a lifelong union. “In my religion or faith, you’re together forever,” she explained, highlighting that this principle shaped her vision for her marriage to Trujillo, which included their 15-year-old daughter, Elektra.

Openly Facing Challenges