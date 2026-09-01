Unlock Peacock’s Free Trial: Stream Without Spending a Dime

In the evolving landscape of streaming services, free trials are becoming less common, with platforms like HBO Max, Netflix, and Paramount+ no longer offering this perk. Among these is Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, which has also eliminated its free trial option. This might come as a disappointment to potential viewers eager to explore Peacock’s extensive library of content, including live sports and popular series.

How Much Does Peacock Cost?



While Peacock doesn’t provide a free trial, its subscription options are quite budget-friendly, catering to various viewing preferences. The service is structured into three tiers: Select, Premium, and Premium Plus.

The most economical plan, Peacock Select, costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually but does not include live events or Peacock originals. The Premium plan offers a great value at $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year, providing access to on-demand shows, movies, and live events. For those wanting an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus is available for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, allowing downloads alongside on-demand content.

How to Get a Peacock Free Trial



Although Peacock does not offer a direct free trial, clever viewers can access the service for free through several other subscription services with their own trial periods. Platforms like DirecTV, Walmart+, and Instacart+ include Peacock as part of their offerings. Here’s how to take advantage of these options:

Get Peacock Free Trial with Walmart+



Walmart+ provides a compelling deal, giving subscribers free access to Peacock Premium alongside perks like fast shipping on Walmart items and savings on grocery deliveries. Walmart+ starts with a 30-day free trial and costs $98 a year after that.

Get Peacock Free Trial with DirecTV



For DirecTV users, Peacock Premium is part of the Movies Extra Pack, which can be added to any of DirecTV’s Signature Packages. All DirecTV packages come with a five-day free trial, allowing new subscribers to enjoy Peacock and the live channels included in the package during this trial period.

Get Peacock Free Trial with Instacart+



Instacart+ also offers a 14-day free trial that includes a subscription to Peacock Premium. Following the trial, Instacart+ costs $99 a year, providing additional benefits like free grocery delivery and a New York Times Cooking subscription.

Get Peacock Free Trial with Prime Video



For Amazon Prime members, Prime Video offers a seven-day free trial to Peacock Premium Plus. This promotion only applies to the Premium Plus tier, making it a smart option for existing Prime members looking to enhance their streaming experience.

What’s On Peacock Right Now?



Owned by NBCUniversal, Peacock boasts a diverse selection of content, which includes live sports, original series, and blockbuster films. Currently, one of the standout shows is Love Island U.S.A., now in its eighth season.

In addition to its reality TV offerings, Peacock features a wealth of classic television series such as The Office, Yellowstone, Parks and Recreation, and Community. Trending series at the moment include All Her Fault, Wonder Man, Poker Face, and The Traitors.