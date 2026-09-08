Andy Serkis Ignites Creativity in 'Nevatars' at Venice Immersive

At the Venice Immersive festival, director Andy Serkis unveils “Nevatars,” a project that has evolved from a long-held passion into a groundbreaking exploration of immersive storytelling. With this ambitious undertaking, Serkis delves into themes of creativity, identity, and the challenges artists face in a commercialized world.

The Birth of an Idea

The seed of “Nevatars” was planted during the early days of The Imaginarium, a production studio co-founded by Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish, leveraging Serkis’ expertise in performance capture. They had the technical resources and knowledge at their disposal but needed the right story.

“The idea came from experience,” Serkis reflects. “What happens to all the incredible concept art for characters that never get used? These characters are given thought and spirit and a life of their own, and then they end up in a folder called ‘old assets,’ right next to one called ‘new projects.’ It was born from those digital rejects, hoping to be noticed.”

Finding the Right Fit

After years of conceptualizing, the project gained traction when Google’s immersive production division, 100 Zeroes, sought out stories fit for their innovative format. “Nevatars” emerged as a perfect candidate for this new medium.

Working closely with co-director Josh Nelson Youssef, founder of the immersive storytelling outfit Boona, Serkis and his team crafted a narrative revolving around a young aspiring artist who grapples with shame over her earlier creations. “We wanted a young spirit,” says Serkis. “Someone whose mind is free, but who gets quashed by the modern commercial-art world, forced into an algorithmic existence.”

A Narrative of Resistance

Set as a 30-minute XR experience, the story navigates both a chase and an escape narrative, featuring a protagonist and a motley crew of design rejects striving to emerge from the depths of the desktop trash bin. The voice cast boasts an impressive lineup, including Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Kathleen Turner, Steve Zahn, Kelly Marie Tran, and Serkis himself.

“The story deals with human, accessible themes like perfectionism and self-doubt,” explains Matthew O’Rourke from Boona. “But we also wanted to chart a new path.” The project employs a cinematic viewport, utilizing traditional storytelling techniques while capitalizing on the immersive experience’s unique attributes. “There are moments that feel like a stunning animated film, and then it comes alive in ways that are still untraditional for the medium,” he adds.

Innovations in Integration

Initially designed for the Android XR platform, “Nevatars” was selected as one of the first titles for the XREAL Aura — a new pair of Google-powered AR smart glasses. The glasses, known for their lightweight and portability, offer a groundbreaking storytelling experience enhanced by voice-activation capabilities.

“It’s fully interactive,” says O’Rourke, emphasizing the seamless integration of user engagement with the film’s plot. “There are moments where you’re touching and moving things, which gives you a sense of agency that blends seamlessly with the film itself. The fidelity of the visuals is stunning, too, especially for something that sits on your face like a pair of glasses.”

The Experience of Immersive Storytelling

Phil Robertson from The Imaginarium describes the experience as one of augmentation rather than escapism. “You get coherent, moving, funny storytelling, but it’s mind-boggling in the sense that it surrounds you without shutting you off from the world behind a pair of goggles. You’re part of the world, but with these things happening around — and inside — your head,” he elaborates.

Looking Ahead: A New Frontier

As one of the only two Aura-supported projects showcased at this year’s festival, “Nevatars” has captivated audiences on Venice’s immersive island. “It’s been amazing to watch people experience it for the first time,” Serkis shares. “It’s a bit like ‘Minority Report,’ moving screens around in the world in front of you with your hands. You’re in a world within your world: comfortable in your own environment, with another one right there to step into and explore.”