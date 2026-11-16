Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Reveal Their Wedding Moments

On Sunday, popular “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue, 59, and his new wife, Marilee Fiebig, 49, celebrated their union by sharing a heartwarming glimpse of their wedding day via a joint Instagram post. The couple’s wedding took place just weeks after their respective ex-partners, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, also tied the knot.

A Joyous Occasion in New Jersey

In the charming photo, the newlyweds embrace against a stunning backdrop of trees and countryside buildings, both beaming with joy. “Somehow, some way, this story has a happy ending and now a beautiful new beginning,” they captioned the image.

Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue shared a photo from their recent wedding. Getty Images for Grassroot Soccer

The intimate ceremony was held on their New Jersey farm, attended by only their closest friends and family members.

A New Chapter After Relationship Twists

Shue and Fiebig announced their engagement after three years of dating. Reflecting on this new chapter, Shue remarked to People, “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending.”

The couple met through their exes, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. ajrobach/Instagram

The couple began dating in 2023 after Shue’s ex-wife, Robach, and Holmes commenced their own relationship. Robach and Holmes’ affair, which developed while they were still married, resulted in both of them being dismissed from “GMA3.” A network spokesperson indicated that it was “best for everyone” for them to “move on” from the show in light of the scandal.

Recent Marriages Followed by New Beginnings

In September, Robach and Holmes exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Arkansas. Shue and Robach were married for 13 years, while Holmes and Fiebig were also wed for the same duration.

Holmes and Fiebig were married for 13 years. T.J. Holmes/Facebook

Shue and Robach were also married for 13 years. Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards

Robach’s previous marriage to actor Tim McIntosh lasted from 1996 to 2009, and together they have two daughters, Ava, 23, and Annie, 20. She then married Shue in 2010, with Shue providing support during her battle with stage 2 breast cancer, which included a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Holmes’ first marriage was to television anchor Amy Ferson from 2004 to 2007, with whom he shares a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden. He subsequently married Fiebig in 2010, and they are parents to a 12-year-old daughter named Sabine.