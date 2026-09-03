Amy Poehler and Kenan Thompson's Hilarious Hangover SNL Moment

Fond Memories from SNL

In a nostalgic conversation on Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast, the talented duo reminisced about their unforgettable experiences during their time on Saturday Night Live. Kenan Thompson shared a particularly wild memory about filming a sketch while dealing with the aftermath of a late-night outing.

The Black Eyed Peas Sketch

The sketch in question aired on October 8, 2005, as a part of an episode featuring guest host Jon Heder. It was titled “1-800-555-PHUNK” and humorously portrayed the Black Eyed Peas, with Thompson and Poehler taking on roles as will.i.am and Fergie, respectively. The sketch parodied the band’s ability to perform anywhere, from casual gatherings like Wendy’s openings to celebratory events such as Bar Mitzvahs.

The Night Out

Poehler, now 54, began to recount the story, noting, “This was a different time, before we had children.” Both she and Thompson, 48, reflected on their carefree socializing during those days, admitting, “We would go out a lot.” Thompsom recalled, “I was just hanging out because, like, [everyone] was still out there.”

Their night began at Bungalow 8, a popular nightclub hosted by their friend Rashida Jones. “She’d be like, ‘Hey, I’m hosting this club thing.’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, what time?’ ‘1 a.m.,’ ‘Sounds great,'” Poehler exclaimed, expressing disbelief at the wild hours they kept.

Thompson recalled, “It never mattered what time the party started: ‘We’re there!’ And like, [Bungalow 8] doesn’t close like the other places.” They were clearly living in the moment, but this specific night would come back to haunt them.

Facing the Consequences

Poehler vividly described the aftermath of their evening out where she noticed Thompson walking into the studio for their 6 a.m. call. “We had to be up maybe two or three hours later to play…” she began, as Thompson completed, “The Black Eyed Peas.” Both of them chuckled at the memory of their condition during filming.

Poehler had to don a “full spray tan” for her role as Fergie, while Thompson humorously mentioned his extensive wig for his act as will.i.am, adding that it involved “heavy ass dreads.”

A Hilarious Perspective

The duo pointed out that while they were struggling through the sketch due to their hangovers, guest host Jon Heder remained an epitome of responsibility. “He didn’t have an issue at all,” Thompson joked, noting Heder’s more reserved lifestyle. “He’s like, Mormon, isn’t he? He chilled.”

They shared a laugh while recalling how Thompson creatively entertained himself by making phone calls from his hungover alter ego, reminding himself of the need to head home. “You are being unkind to yourself, sir,” he quipped, echoing the sentiment of many a partygoer regretting their choices in the early hours of the morning.

Reflections on SNL

Poehler left SNL in December 2008 after seven successful seasons, while Thompson has been an active presence on the show since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in history. Reflecting on the possibility of remaining with the show indefinitely, he commented, “It would be cool if I never left the show. That’d be crazy.”

For anyone looking to relive these hilarious moments, you can catch Thompson’s appearance on the Good Hang podcast as they delve into more of these entertaining stories from their SNL days.