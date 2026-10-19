Amanda Seyfried Struggles to Discuss Challenging Topics

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

This post contains spoilers for You Can See Everything.

During the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend, Amanda Seyfried found herself at the center of everyone’s attention. However, the conversation proved to be a challenge not only for her but for many at the event. If you missed Nathan Fielder’s documentary You Can See Everything released this weekend, proceed with caution—spoilers await.

Fielder’s Unique Approach to Storytelling

In the latter part of You Can See Everything, Fielder shifts gears as Elizabeth Holmes begins her prison sentence and can no longer be filmed. Seyfried steps in as an emotional sounding board, reenacting dialogues Fielder has had with Holmes. While her portrayal of Holmes is captivating, it’s Seyfried’s own expressions of empathy and defensiveness regarding the role that resonate even more deeply. The situation becomes more complex when she confronts Holmes’s husband, Billy Evans. For both Seyfried and the audience, it’s a narrative packed with emotions and moral dilemmas—particularly poignant when discussed while she dons an elegant evening gown.

Amanda Seyfried says her life right now is “interesting” and “everything that’s happening is meant to happen” at the #AcademyMuseumGala pic.twitter.com/sXvjWrmVjl

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 18, 2026

A Mixed Bag of Thoughts

When pressed about her current life, Seyfried described it as “interesting.” She acknowledged the tricky nature of interviews but reasoned that it’s “for a good reason.” Seyfried mused that “everything that’s happening is meant to happen,” and opened up for conversation on lighter topics like “the emus,” “Halloween,” and “apple pie and olives.”

Amanda Seyfried weighs on what the past 48 hours have been like pic.twitter.com/6y9hyMwwnt

In an interview with Deadline, Seyfried reflected on an exciting past 48 hours filled with attention and messages from many. When asked about the release of You Can See Everything, she simply expressed excitement. Her remarkable performance in documentary reenactments is generating Oscar buzz, making her perhaps the most compelling figure in the film. “It’s exciting, I guess,” she stated.

Amanda Seyfried says she “doesn’t know” if she’d want to meet Elizabeth Holmes but has kept up with her story “on and off” since “The Dropout.”#AcademyMuseumGala pic.twitter.com/9MJ3VwCUJm

Awaiting Unfiltered Conversations

In a delightful exchange with Variety, Seyfried and Marc Malkin skillfully skirted around discussing You Can See Everything. Malkin inquired about the potential for a second season of The Dropout, to which Seyfried smiled knowingly, indicating that it may not be in the works but assured that “life is long.” When asked if she was a fan of Fielder, she admitted she hadn’t “seen everything.” As for whether she’d like to meet Holmes, she replied, “I don’t—life is long,” leaving the conversation intriguingly open-ended.

Indeed, life is long, and we hope that Seyfried can soon speak candidly about her experiences while filming You Can See Everything. In the coming week, it would be refreshing to engage her in genuine discussions regarding the film, especially her emotions during that profound dinner with Evans.